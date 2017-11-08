A few quick notes about this release from TSO:

Todd Malloy, who is a graduate of the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, won the Indianapolis 500 with Dan Wheldon in 2011.

Malloy, who is highly regarded by his fellow engineers, won the 2003 Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) Championship while serving as race engineer for Paul Tracy.

Malloy was Justin Wilson’s Race engineer at RUSport when they finished second (2006) and third (2005) in the Champ Car Word Series standings.

Billy Vincent was the car chief for Simon Pagenaud’s 2016 INDYCAR Championship winning season.

In TSO’s opinion (well, at least Steve’s), these are two very strong additions to the team that struggled with some chemistry and mechanical consistency issues on track last year.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Strengthens Team with

Technical, Commercial, Crew Additions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Nov. 8, 2017) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced today additions to its staff in its crew, technical and commercial departments. Strengthening the current engineering staff is Todd Malloy who joins the team as Technical Director, while Eric Pinkham has signed on as Vice President, Partner Strategy for the Indianapolis-based team.

Malloy joins SPM with over 21 years of experience in motorsport having spent time with teams such as Team Green, Players-Forsythe Racing, RuSport, Newman Haas Lanigan Racing, Bryan Herta Autosport and most recently the previous three seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2011 Indy 500 Champion (Dan Wheldon) and 2003 CART Champion (Paul Tracy) will lead the engineering department as a whole with a focus on the competition side in regards to the team’s direction, development and race performance.

The commercial staff has added the support of Pinkham who was most recently Vice President of Brand Strategy at CSM Sport & Entertainment (formerly Just Marketing, Inc.) and will now assist with both business development and partnership management. In addition to his agency experience, Pinkham brings a strong partnership perspective, having led global sponsorships for Newell Brands (Rubbermaid, Sharpie, IRWIN Tools, LENOX), which included significant programs in NASCAR, the Australian Supercars Championship, NHRA and the International Porsche Supercup Series.

In addition to Malloy and Pinkham, SPM welcomed a new crew chief in 17-year motorsport veteran Billy Vincent who joins SPM via Newman Haas Racing (2000 – 2005) and Team Penske (2005 – 2017) where he collected three Championship wins.

Crew members Norm Hornitschek, Chris Nash and Joey Curotto have also been added to the team’s traveling crew. Hornitschek is another former Newman Haas Racing crew member who also has experience in ALMS, IMSA GT3 and GTLM with five open-wheel and three sports car championships as well as one Rolex 24 Hours win and two Le Mans 24 Hours starts. Nash, who got his start at Dale Coyne Racing in 2012 and spent the previous three seasons at Team Penske, (also helping to clinch the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship with Vincent), will wrench on both the team’s Hondas as well as working as a fueler during pit stops. Curotto comes to SPM after spending four years at Chip Ganassi Racing and will build and maintain the team’s bodywork, as well as work on aerodynamic changes and configurations.

SPM’s front office staff was also amplified with the addition of Sherry Hall, a Chicago native with over 10 years of accounting experience, as the team’s Accounting & Travel Coordinator.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports continues to test the 2018 Honda aero kit and will next head to Phoenix International Raceway in early December. Fans can keep up with #TeamCanada’s progress by following @SPMindycar, @Hinchtown and @RobertWickens on social media.

About Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

Established in 2001 and owned by former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series. With a storied history in the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires series with over 70 wins, over 70 pole positions and seven championship wins, the Indianapolis-based team has also found success in IndyCar with six wins, two Indianapolis 500 pole positions and four poles claimed overall, as well as three top-five finishes in the championship points standings. For more information, please visit spmindycar.com.

source: Schmidt Peterson Motorsports