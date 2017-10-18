Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Announces 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Lineup INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Oct. 18, 2017) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports announced today its lineup for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. Oakville, Ontario native James Hinchcliffe has renewed his contract with the Indianapolis-based team in a multi-year extension, and the 2011 IndyCar Rookie of the Year’s teammate…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.