SONOMA, Calif. (Oct. 10, 2017) ā€“ Sonoma Raceway will open its 50 Acres campground to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the Northern California fires. The raceway, which is equipped to handle up to 2,000 campers during its major event weekends, will open its largest campground to evacuees in RVs beginning this afternoon. The 50 Acres…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.