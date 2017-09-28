Pocono Raceway Announces 2018 ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series Weekend Dates

LONG POND, Pa. (September 28, 2017) – Pocono Raceway will host the 2018 ABC Supply 500 race weekend from August 18-19. It will mark the 25th INDYCAR race held ‘The Tricky Triangle’ and the sixth-consecutive year in which the Verizon IndyCar Series has competed there since 2013.

The 2017 ABC Supply 500 saw 42 lead changes and 590 on-track passes, 524 of which were for position. The race was won by Team Penske’s Will Power, who became the first driver to win back-to-back INDYCAR races at Pocono Raceway.

“The 2017 ABC Supply 500 proved why Pocono Raceway was built for INDYCAR racing,” said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “This summer’s race was one of the most competitive events in our track’s history. It was also the highest-attended INDYCAR race we hosted since bringing open-wheel racing back here five years ago. From conversations I have had about the 2018 body, we should see speeds pushing, if not exceeding, 240 miles per hour next year.”

Tickets for all 2018 events at Pocono Raceway are scheduled to go on sale to the public starting *Wednesday, October 4, 2017. Those who purchased tickets to Pocono Raceway this year are eligible to renew their 2018 tickets now by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/renewals or by calling our Ticket Office at 1-1-800-722-3929.

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR XFINITY Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARC Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. Please visit www.poconoraceway.com for additional information on upcoming events and for future ticket information.

2018 Pocono Raceway *Event Dates

Friday, June 1: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 – ARCA Racing Series

Saturday, June 2: Pocono Green 250 – NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 3: Pocono 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Friday, July 27: ARCA 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Overton’s 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Overton’s 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

*All events and dates mentioned are schedule to change without notice. Start times and weekend schedules will be announced at a later date by each of the respective sanctioning bodies (NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA.)