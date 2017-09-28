• Manufacturers, teams receive sufficient time to test new universal aero kit • Open tests scheduled for Phoenix Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017) – INDYCAR is providing ample time for manufacturers and teams to learn the new universal aero kit during offseason testing, with the sanctioning body for…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.