• Manufacturers, teams receive sufficient time to test new universal aero kit • Open tests scheduled for Phoenix Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017) – INDYCAR is providing ample time for manufacturers and teams to learn the new universal aero kit during offseason testing, with the sanctioning body for…

This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.
Log In Register