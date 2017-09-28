• Manufacturers, teams receive sufficient time to test new universal aero kit • Open tests scheduled for Phoenix Raceway, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017) – INDYCAR is providing ample time for manufacturers and teams to learn the new universal aero kit during offseason testing, with the sanctioning body for…
News from INDYCAR: Testing guidelines set for 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season
category: Verizon IndyCar PR
tags: 2018, INDYCAR, rules, testing regulation