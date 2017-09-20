TSO notes:

For most of it’s 27 year history, CGR was a two car team, the first time the team ran four full-time cars was in 2011.

CGR’s most successful years were spent in the configuration they will start 2018 as, winning an Indy car championship in seven of nine years as a two car team powered by HPD.

TSO is hearing between 30 and 35 employees were laid off today.

TSO expects a number of those employees to turn up with Tony Kanaan when his deal is announced.

TSO also expects a number of them will also end up at Carlin.

Media Statement from Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi Racing has experienced much success so far in 2017. In the just concluded INDYCAR season Scott Dixon and the No. 9 team competed for a championship and ultimately finished third in the standings. Both CGR NASCAR Cup teams are in the Playoffs as well as the No. 48 XFINITY team. Both of our Ford GT programs in IMSA and WEC are also competing for championships. Despite the success we are experiencing, we have decided to return our INDYCAR program back to two cars beginning with the 2018 season.

Statement from Team Owner Chip Ganassi:

“We will be returning to a two car team beginning in 2018 with Scott Dixon in the No. 9 and a yet to be determined second driver in the No. 10. This decision was based on the fact that we felt we needed to get back to our core business of running TWO championship caliber teams. It was a tough decision to make as it affects a lot of people. With news like this comes contraction and as such we had to let a number of good people go. The decision was not taken lightly but we felt it was best for our business. It is one of the toughest things you experience as a business owner – especially because I am all too aware that it is the people that make any company tick. We will be back in 2018 and ready to compete for our 12th INDYCAR championship.”