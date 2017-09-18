GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma

Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

SONOMA, California – Results Sunday of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

5. (4) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running

8. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

9. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running

10. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (15) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 85, Running

12. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, 85, Running

13. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running

14. (20) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 84, Running

15. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 84, Running

16. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 84, Running

17. (21) Zachary Claman DeMelo, Honda, 84, Running

18. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running

19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 69, Off Course

20. (5) Takuma Sato, Honda, 62, Off Course

21. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 60, Running

22. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 52, Electrical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 104.968 mph

Time of Race: 1:55:52.6840

Margin of victory: 1.0986 seconds

Cautions: 0

Lead changes: 6 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Newgarden 1-17

Daly 18-20

Pagenaud 21-29

Newgarden 30-39

Pagenaud 40-47

Newgarden 48-61

Pagenaud 62-85



Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 642, Pagenaud 629, Dixon 621, Castroneves 598, Power 562, Rahal 522, Rossi 494, Sato 441, Hunter-Reay 421, Kanaan 403.