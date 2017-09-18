Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma – Sonoma Raceway

Verizon IndyCar Series

RACE NOTES/QUOTES – Sunday, September 17, 2017

RAHAL FINISHED SIXTH IN THE INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS AFTER A SIXTH PLACE FINISH IN THE GOPRO GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA; ROOKIE CLAMAN DeMELO FINISHED 17TH IN HIS DEBUT

ZACHARY CLAMAN DeMELO, No. 13 Paysafe Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Jack Harvey and Tony Kanaan came together and they got stuck and slowed down a bit more than I anticipated. I just clipped Harvey, who was really close, and unfortunately I broke the front wing which forced us to make an early pit stop. After that the pace was really good, I just tried to do my own thing but unfortunately dropped a lap down. I ran with some quick guys like Will Power and Helio (Castroneves), and drove away from Helio. I made some positions back on lapped traffic and ended up finishing 17th. It was a good day. I learned a lot and want to thank Paysafe for the opportunity. It’s nice to complete my first race and get this many laps in. Overall I’m happy with the day.”

FAST FACTS: Claman DeMelo almost avoided multi car contact on the opening lap but had to pit to replace his front wing after Lap 1. This put him one lap down and on a different fuel strategy but enabled him to run in clean air for parts of the race. He ran between veterans Will Power and Helio Castroneves and maintained their pace and gained valuable knowledge. He ultimately finished 17th…Was his first Indy car race and also his first race at Sonoma Raceway. His participated in an Indy Lights test at this track two years ago. It was only his second time in an Indy Lights car at that point… He finished fifth in 2017 Indy Lights standings after earning four podium finishes, including a win at Road America. It was his second year in Indy Lights.

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals / SoldierStrong Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We had a great race and raised more money for United Rentals and the Turns for Troops program. We went out there and pushed as hard as we could. The Honda engine got us great fuel mileage so that made life a little bit easier. We could attack for quite a lot of the race. Obviously tires were key today, they went off a lot. We tried as hard as we could to make some good passes but I think sixth is the best that we could expect this weekend. I tried to get by Helio there near the end but came up a little bit short. I was in front of him but he broke really late, which I would have done too, and just slid across my front. We have finished fourth, fifth, and now sixth in the standings this year. Our team is doing a good job. We have a lot to be proud of this year. We have to just keep pushing as hard as we can. I hope we can come out on top next year.”