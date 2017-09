SONOMA, Calif. – The 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season ended Sunday with Josef Newgarden winning the championship in his first year driving for Team Penske, and his teammate, the defending series champion Simon Pagenaud, claiming the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Driving the No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet, Conor Daly finished 10th after starting 13th…



