SONOMA, Calif.—For the final race of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series, Conor Daly just barely missed advancing to the next round in his No. 4 ABC Supply Chevrolet, however, he did post his best start here at Sonoma Raceway. He will start 13th which also matches the best start for the ABC Supply team…



