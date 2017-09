Sato, Dixon Head Honda Qualifying Effort at Sonoma Takuma Sato to start season-ending race from fifth Scott Dixon, seeking his fifth IndyCar Series drivers’ championship, will start sixth Title to be decided in Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma SONOMA, Calif. (September 16, 2017) – Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and Honda’s leading contender for…



