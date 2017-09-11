Dickinson Fleet Services Extends Multi-Year Partnership with Andretti Autosport

Takuma Sato to Pilot No. 26 Dickinson Fleet Services Honda at Sonoma Season Finale

NDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 11, 2017) – Indianapolis-based fleet maintenance and repair company, Dickinson Fleet Services has solidified a multi-year renewal with Andretti Autosport and will continue to build on the established relationship throughout the upcoming INDYCAR seasons. To kick off this expanded relationship, the No. 26 Honda of reigning Indianapolis 500 Champion Takuma Sato will carry black and yellow for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season finale at Sonoma Raceway Sunday.

Joining Michael Andretti’s armada of racing teams in May of 2016, Dickinson Fleet Services became the Official Service Provider and Fleet Management Company of Andretti Autosport. Providing preventative maintenance and ensuring that the team transporters arrive at racetracks safely, the relationship with Dickinson Fleet Services has proved essential for the success across the entire organization.

“When we travel to IndyCar races, we travel with 10 tractor-trailers every weekend. The fleet maintenance of our transporters is just as essential as the maintenance of our race cars,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “Dickinson Fleet Services has performed above and beyond and is a key part of keeping our team rolling. Not only are they professional and the best in the business when it comes to fleet maintenance, but they’re also just right down the road here in Indianapolis.”

“Andretti Autosport has the highest expectations for performance, safety and winning,” said Ted Coltrain, Executive Officer, Dickinson Fleet Services. “We pride ourselves on providing maintenance excellence and safety at every level of our service. The entire team at Dickinson Fleet Services is honored to be recognized by Andretti Autosport as a vital partner in their success both on and off the track. We look forward to being part of Andretti Autosport’s winning tradition for many years to come.”

The Verizon IndyCar Series kicks off its last race of 2017 at Sonoma Raceway with practice starting at 1 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 15. Tune in to NBC Sports Network Sunday, Sept. 18, to catch all the racing action live for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.