Sept. 14 Event Open to Ticket Holders & Buyers SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2017) – The full field of Verizon IndyCar® Series drivers, including the drivers in contention for the series championship, are scheduled to participate in a series-sanctioned open test at Sonoma Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 14, the day before the GoPro Grand…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.