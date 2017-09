Pigot Paces The Field During INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen; Hildebrand Gains Six Positions During Penultimate Race Of The Year WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (September 3, 2017) – Race Notes For the first time in his Verizon IndyCar Series career, Spencer Pigot found himself at the front of the field during today’s race. Pigot led…



