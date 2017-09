Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Glen – Watkins Glen Verizon IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – Sunday, September 3, 2017 RAHAL FINISHED FIFTH IN THE INDYCAR GRAND PRIX AT THE GLEN GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “It was a good day. There was a lot of passing…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.