WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – It appears the many changes that AJ Foyt Racing undertook this season are starting to pay off. Since Mid-Ohio, either Conor Daly or Carlos Munoz has finished in the top 10, and that momentum continued at Watkins Glen International where Munoz finished 10th and Daly 11th. For Munoz, it was…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.