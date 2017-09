By Patrick Stephan Good morning from a damp and chilly Watkins Glen International, where it’s almost raining and almost dry. The temperature at the start of the Verizon IndyCar Series Warm-up was 56 and the track was 57. It’s one of those weird days where your hands are freezing, but your body – covered up…



