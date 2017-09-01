VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

INDYCAR GRAND PRIX AT THE GLEN

PRACTICE REPORT

09.01.17

No. 98 NAPA AUTO PARTS / Curb Honda

Ranked second on the charts in the morning practice session

Finished the day fifth overall with a best lap time of 1:23.1124

Announced today that Rossi will return to Andretti in 2018 with NAPA AUTO PARTS

“It was a pretty good Friday. I think we’re pretty competitive up to third, but the top two guys are a bit ahead of us. It’s the normal culprits on high-commitment road courses, so we’ll work overnight. There’s a bit of room in the car that I think we know where it is to improve. Overall, we’re feeling confident in the NAPA AUTO PARTS car this weekend.”

No. 28 DHL Honda

Finished the day eighth overall with a best lap time of 1:23.4683

“Following a really good test here, we’re scratching our heads in a few areas because I was really happy with the DHL car a few weeks ago. Hopefully we’ll find it tonight when we put our heads together and hopefully roll out with a better car tomorrow. With all that said, were not that far off – we’re within in reach, we just need to make the necessary changes.”

No. 26 MilitaryToMotorsports.com Honda

Finished the day ninth overall with a best lap time of 1:23.5152

“It was a productive day. We had a good test here about a month ago, but the conditions today were quite different – I guess that is due to the change in wind direction. I was quite surprised at how different [the car] acted and we had to catch a lot of balance to correct it. In the end, the car was better – not the best though. We still have a lot of work to do before tomorrow to find the speed, but it was a positive direction. Hopefully tomorrow morning is better.”

No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda

Sat eighth on the time charts following the morning practice session

Finished the day 17th overall with a best lap time of 1:23.8742

“We had a pretty decent start to the day and showed some competitive speeds in the first practice. Everything was going good in Practice 2, then about midway through we lost balance in the rear in a big way. Not having rear grip really hurt my pace. We went from running decent to running bad. We need to get the rear grip back and hopefully it will help.”