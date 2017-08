SIMON PAGENAUD (No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet): “We had a great race with the Menards Chevrolet. All of the adjustments left us with a great car at the end. When we needed to come up with a great pit stop, we did. Those guys really are the best. They always come through when they…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.