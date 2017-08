Determined Dixon Finishes Second for Honda at Gateway Scott Dixon takes championship battle into final two races Sixth top-six finish of season for Alexander Rossi Sebastien Bourdais returns from injury to finish 10th MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 26, 2017) – Scott Dixon continued his fight for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship with a determined…



