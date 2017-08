WILL POWER #12 VERIZON TEAM PENSKE DALLARA/CHEVROLET BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK AUGUST 25, 2017 WINNING POLE NOTES Will Power won the Verizon P1 Award for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying on Friday. This is Power’s sixth pole win of the 2017 season also having won at St. Petersburg,…



