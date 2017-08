Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, August 26th 2017

Sato Leads Honda Qualifiers at Gateway Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato will start sixth in final oval race of 2017 Championship contender Scott Dixon starts seventh Saturday night contest starts at 9 p.m. EDT MADISON, Ill. (Aug. 25, 2017) – Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato led Honda qualifiers Friday as the Verizon IndyCar Series returned…