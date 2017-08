Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, August 26th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – August 25, 2017 RAHAL QUALIFIED 13TH FOR THE BOMMARITO 500 AT GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK POLE: Will Power 2-lap avg. speed of 189.642 mph (L1: 189.709, L2: 189.575) 13th: Graham Rahal 2-lap avg. speed of 182.830 mph …