MADISON, IL—For the first time this season both of the ABC Supply Chevrolets will be starting in the top half of the field for the Bommarito 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park tomorrow night. Carlos Munoz will start eighth after posting a two-lap qualifying average speed of 183.620mph on the 1.25-mile oval. “I’m very happy in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.