MADISON, Illinois (Friday, Aug. 25, 2017) – Andretti, Foyt, Castroneves … and now Power. Will Power joined an elite group of 50-time Indy car pole winners when he captured the Verizon P1 Award in record fashion this evening at Gateway Motorsports Park. Power will lead the Verizon IndyCar Series field to the green flag to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.