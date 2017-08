JR Hildebrand Qualifies 15th for Saturday Night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 MADISON, Ill. (August 25, 2017) – Qualifying Notes Ed Carpenter recorded one of his best qualifying efforts of the season tonight for what will be his last race of 2017. Carpenter, who competes exclusively on the ovals, will start 5th in tomorrow night’s Bommarito…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.