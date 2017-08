CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES BOMMARITO AUTO GROUP 500 GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK TEAM CHEVY DRIVER PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT AUGUST 25, 2017 HELIO CASTRONEVES, NO.3 SHELL FUEL REWARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, met with members of the media at Gateway Motorsports Park and discussed: THE MODERATOR: We’ll roll right into our next group. On…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.