By Steve Wittich The difference between Team Penske teammates Simon Pagenaud (who will start fourth) and Will Power (who will start fourth) was 3mph, 18 spots in the qualifying line, two degrees in ambient temperature, and seven degrees in track temperature. Power’s fastest lap of 189.709mph was almost 2mph over the track record set by…
Gateway Motorsports Park – IndyCar qualifying notes and results – 8:19pm
Posted by Steve Wittich on Friday, August 25th 2017
category: TSO News
tags: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Gateway Motorsports Park, qualifying, Verizon IndyCar Series, Will Power
Login
TSO Archives (By Month)
TSO Archives (By Content)