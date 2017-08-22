Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Illinois Pre-Race Notes Round 15 of 17 in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series DATE: August 25-26, 2017 PRACTICE BROADCASTS: Live on Friday, August 25 at 5:00-6:00 p.m. ET and 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on Indycar.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. QUALIFYING BROADCAST: Tape delayed on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, August 26 and live on Friday, August 25 from 7:30-8:30…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.