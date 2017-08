Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, August 20th 2017

Rossi Heads Honda Effort at Pocono 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion leads 44 laps, finishes third Seven Honda drivers combine to lead 160 of 200 laps 500-mile race features Pocono record 41 lead changes LONG POND, Pa. (Aug. 20, 2017) – Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Graham Rahal and a heroic Ryan Hunter-Reay were among…