LONG POND, Pennsylvania (Sunday, August 20, 2017) – Will Power overcame numerous obstacles to get to the front, then held off charging Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden to win the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway for a second straight year. ABC SUPPLY 500: Box score Power defeated Newgarden by 0.5268 of a second to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.