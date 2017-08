ABC SUPPLY 500 RACE REPORT 08.20.17 Fan-filled grandstands at Pocono Raceway saw an epic Indy car battle as 42 lead changes played out over 500 miles at the Tricky Triangle. Expedite Home Loans driver Takuma Sato lead the field of 22 cars to the green flag, and each of his teammates then continued to see…



