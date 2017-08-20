By Steve Wittich Ryan Hunter-Reay has been cleared to drive in today’s ABC Supply 500. Here is the statement from INDYCAR. Medical update on driver Ryan Hunter-Reay LONG POND, Pennsylvania (Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017) – Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was re-evaluated by INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows this morning after sustaining injuries to…
ABC Supply 500 from Pocono Raceway – Sunday – Hunter-Reay cleared to drive – more info on the crash
