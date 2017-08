The field went at least four wide after the green, and Kanaan went around the outside to take the lead by the time field filed through Turn 1. And end of the first lap, the top 10 were: Kanaan, Sato, Rossi, Power, Kimball, Pagenaud, Newgarden, Chilton, Rahal and Castroneves. Kanaan led lap 1, extending his…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.