By Steve Wittich Qualifying for the ABC Supply 500 began under sunny skies. The air temperature was 76F, and the track temperature was 115F. Scott Dixon had the misfortune of being the first driver out for qualifying, and despite not being happy with his lap will start inside the top 10 in ninth. Will Power…
ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – Saturday – Qualifying – Notes and results – 3:05pm
category: TSO News
tags: ABC Supply 500, Helio Castroneves, Pocono Raceway, pole, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Takuma Sato, Verizon IndyCar Series