By Steve Wittich The first Verizon IndyCar Series practice began bright and early with a sky that was a beautiful bright blue, and the ambient temperature at a comfortable 70F. The track temperature was 81F, and the wind was brisk, and blowing straight out of the north, and down the front straight. Qualifying simulations began…
ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – Saturday – IndyCar Practice #1 – 10:45am – Hunter-Reay quickest – “Tricky Triangle” claims two drivers
