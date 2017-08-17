Unique Campaign to Provide Career Placement Opportunities within Andretti Autosport for U.S. Military Veterans INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 16, 2017) – Andretti Autosport announced today the launch of MilitaryToMotorsports.com, a unique hiring initiative to help U.S. Military Veterans transition into the civilian workforce upon retirement, specifically into the motorsport industry. The initiative, started with the help of retired…



