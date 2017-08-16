August 15, 2017, St. Louis Region – An Olympic champion has been selected to give the command to start engines for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline comes to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois on August 26. Jackie Joyner-Kersee, considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, will serve as the grand…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.