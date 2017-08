August 15, 2017, St. Louis Region – The St. Louis region will be immersed in the colorful pageantry and excitement of the Verizon IndyCar Series on both sides of the Mississippi River as the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline comes to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois on August 26. The weeklong St. Louis Speed Festival…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.