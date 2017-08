Team Chevy carries momentum to 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway Chevrolet coming off three consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series wins Chevrolet has won the past three races at Pennsylvania track ᴏ Will Power was victorious in ‘16 in No. 12 Verizon Team Penske entry Four Chevrolet drivers among the top five in championship standings ᴏ Josef Newgarden leads…



