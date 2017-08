SCCA Runoffs at IMS Attract Record Total of 1,000-Plus Entries INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 – More than 1,000 entries have been received for the Sports Car Club of America 2017 National Championship Runoffs on Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first time the most prestigious amateur racing event in America is…



