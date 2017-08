BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 1, 2017) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLLR) announced today that Fifth Third Bank will be the primary sponsor for the No. 15 Honda driven by Graham Rahal in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 26. It is their second Indy car event as primary sponsor after holding…



