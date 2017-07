VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES HONDA INDY 200 RACE REPORT 07.30.17 The 90-lap Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio has seen the twin checkers with Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi leading the way for Andretti Autosport. Sato secured his fourth top-five finish of the season, placing the Ruoff Home Mortgage Honda into the fifth position. Rossi climbed three positions…



