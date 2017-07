Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, July 31st 2017

Team Penske Verizon IndyCar Series Race Report Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Race: Honda Indy 200 Date: July 30, 201 No. 1 Menards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud Start: 7th Finish: 4th Status: Running Laps Completed: 90/90 Laps Led: 0 Points Position (deficit): 4th (-17 pts.) Recap: Simon Pagenaud’s weekend really hinged…