Podium Finish for Hometown Hero Rahal at Mid-Ohio Graham Rahal runs third at Honda Indy 200 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato finishes fifth Alexander Rossi rounds out top six finishers LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 30, 2017) – Ohio native son Graham Rahal led the Honda attack Sunday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, finishing third at…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.