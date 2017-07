Newgarden’s second straight win springs him to championship lead LEXINGTON, Ohio (Sunday, July 30, 2017) – Josef Newgarden finally completed what he started at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, bursting into the Verizon IndyCar Series championship lead after winning the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in dominant fashion. Newgarden led 73 of 90 laps on the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.