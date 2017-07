CLOSED PIT LANE TAKES AWAY JR HILDEBRAND’S CHANCE FOR TOP 10 FINISH IN MID-OHIO Hildebrand Runs As High As 3rd, Finishes 17th After Yellow Closes Pits; Spencer Pigot Finishes 19th In Back Up Car LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 30, 2017) – Race Notes JR Hildebrand looked to be on his way to a solid Top 10…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.