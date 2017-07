Sato, Rahal Head Honda Qualifying Effort at Mid-Ohio Takuma Sato to start Honda Indy 200 from third Hometown favorite Graham Rahal to line up fourth Five-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon qualifies sixth. LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 29, 2017) – Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and Ohio native son Graham Rahal led the way for Honda Saturday…



