Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, July 29th 2017

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – July 29, 2017 STEAK ‘N SHAKE DRIVER RAHAL MATCHED HIS BEST MID-OHIO QUALIFYING EFFORT WITH A FOURTH PLACE START FOR THE HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO 1) Will Power 1:04.1720 / 126.672 mph (Round 3) 4) Graham…