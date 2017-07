Lexington, OH (July 29, 2017) – Esteban Gutierrez scored his best qualifying position of the season on Saturday with a 12th place on the grid for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His teammate Ed Jones qualified 15th. Both Jones and Gutierrez went out in Group 1 during Segment 1 of qualifying….



